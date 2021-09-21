Mitsotakis: Rise in exports is good indicator of competitive economy

The significant rise in Greek exports “is the best proof that export rates serve as the mirror of a competitive economy,” especially amid the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Tuesday evening, at the launch of the National Strategic Extroversion Plan.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said extroversion means creating wealth that is then shared by society, which is a key aspect of the government’s economic policy. Development and growth for all was synonymous with reducing social inequalities and to “creating more opportunities for those who need it most,” he added. Moreover, better-paying jobs in competitive sectors are key to reversing the brain-drain phenomenon.

“Greece has entered a trajectory of dynamic development in a stable fiscal climate,” the prime minister noted, underlining that the country is “borrowing at the lowest interest rates in its history, having addressed serious issues relating to the competitiveness of its economy in a series of structural reforms.”

Speaking from New York, where he is attending the 76th UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said his ministry must be reformed entirely so it moves from the 19th to the 21st century.

He said the restructuring of his ministry had already begun earlier in 2021, when best practices in areas such as economic diplomacy and overseas Greeks were adopted. The ministry also upgraded its services for the public by digitizing them, including abolishing the old translation service, provided a “lousy services to citizens.”

The new service, which started operations on September 1, is electronic-based, while further digitization is to follow on official and consular services.

Also addressing the same event, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis said exports shot up by 24.7% in the first seven months of 2021, at a value of 22.11 billion euros, after the implementation of cohesive, targeted actions which involved the prioritization of markets and sectors.

[ANA-MPA]