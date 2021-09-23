Major increase in residential rental rates in Athens, Thessaloniki

Athens and Thessaloniki are this year’s champions in residential rental rate hikes, as many areas of the country’s two biggest cities have recorded increases of more than 10% year-on-year.

The annual survey by RE/MAX Hellas estate agents showed a 11.6% leap in rates in the center of Athens, with that figure rising to 16.7% in the northern suburbs and 13.9% in southern coastal districts. Piraeus has seen 12.7% growth and Western Attica a 4.2% increase.

Overall the rise in Attica has come to 6.2% this year from 2020, while in Thessaloniki rental rates have grown 9.4% from last year. In the rest of the country the rise was 1.4%.