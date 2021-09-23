ECONOMY PROPERTY

Major increase in residential rental rates in Athens, Thessaloniki

major-increase-in-residential-rental-rates-in-athens-thessaloniki
[InTime News]

Athens and Thessaloniki are this year’s champions in residential rental rate hikes, as many areas of the country’s two biggest cities have recorded increases of more than 10% year-on-year.

The annual survey by RE/MAX Hellas estate agents showed a 11.6% leap in rates in the center of Athens, with that figure rising to 16.7% in the northern suburbs and 13.9% in southern coastal districts. Piraeus has seen 12.7% growth and Western Attica a 4.2% increase.

Overall the rise in Attica has come to 6.2% this year from 2020, while in Thessaloniki rental rates have grown 9.4% from last year. In the rest of the country the rise was 1.4%.

Property
READ MORE
single-property-tax-enfia-payment-details-published-online
ECONOMY

Single Property Tax (ENFIA) payment details published online

first-two-enfia-tranches-due-by-end-october
PROPERTY TAXATION

First two ENFIA tranches due by end-October

luxury-coefficient-in-enfia
PROPERTY TAXATION

‘Luxury coefficient’ in ENFIA

rent-to-buy-solution-sets-foot-in-greece-too
PROPERTY

Rent-to-buy solution sets foot in Greece too

extension-for-enfia-dues
PROPERTY TAXATION

Extension for ENFIA dues?

short-term-rentals-rebound-in-athens
TOURISM

Short-term rentals rebound in Athens