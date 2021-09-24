sitecore-to-create-hub-and-150-jobs

A few months after buying out Greek startup Moosend, multinational Sitecore is about to create a technology hub in Athens and with it 150 jobs, mainly information technology experts and engineers, Kathimerini understands.

This expansion is scheduled to be implemented over the next nine months, with the firm searching for the ideal space in the Greek capital for developing its hub.

Sitecore is a content management systems company that was set up in 2001 in Denmark. It supplies instruments and services for website creation and the management of digital content, and has also created e-commerce technology. It has developed a platform that contributes toward the creation of e-shops, websites and e-commerce stores, as well as offering digital marketing services.

With offices in 27 countries and some 1,500 staff, Sitecore has major companies among its clientele such as ASOS, American Express, L’Oreal, Volvo Cars etc.

Last May it took over Moosend, which according to chief executive Steve Tzikakis formed part of an expansion plan amounting to $1.2 billion.

Moosend has been active in email marketing and marketing automation since 2012.