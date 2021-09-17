ATHEX: Benchmark posts weekly rise of 1.1%

As is usually the case in triple-witching sessions, the trend recorded during the main trading of the day bore little resemblance to the intense action during the closing auctions on Friday, when the decline of the main index was reversed and the trading volume recorded up until the auction process started more than doubled.

Therefore the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 912.81 points, adding 0.40% to Thursday’s 909.16 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.13%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.81% to end up at 2,207.07 points and the banks index grew 1.51%.

EYDAP jumped 3.91%, Jumbo earned 3.66%, National Bank collected 1.93%, Eurobank grabbed 1.77% and Motor Oil improved 1.57%, while Hellenic Petroleum dropped 3.72%, Viohalco conceded 3.59%, Hellenic Exchanges lost 2.28% and ElvalHalcor parted with 1.96%.

In total 48 stocks secured gains, 59 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s €52.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to 67.33 points.