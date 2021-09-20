ATHEX: Market storm causes local downpour

The Greek stock market has never been an island as far as stock storms are concerned, and Monday was no exception, with steep declines across bourses and markets severely affecting Athinon Avenue too: The benchmark lost all the ground it had struggled to earn in the previous days to drop well below the 900-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.13 points, shedding 2.27% from Friday’s 912.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.32% to end at 2,155.78 points.

The banks index slumped 4.03%, as National parted with 5.68%, Alpha lost 4.27%, Piraeus eased 3.32% and Eurobank gave up 2.90%.

Public Power Corporation dived 3.91%, ElvalHalcor sank 3.80%, ADMIE Holdings dropped 3.31%, Ellaktor conceded 2.84%, GEK Terna lost 2.66%, Motor Oil fell 2.57% and Viohalco was down 2.56%.

In total 17 stocks enjoyed gains, 99 posted losses and seven remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €126.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.89% to close at 66.73 points.