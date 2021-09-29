property-id-deadline-to-be-extended-till-year-end

The Environment and Energy Ministry is set to grant an extension until the end of the year of the grace period before the mandatory application of the electronic identification of each piece of real estate in the country.

Deputy Minister for Zoning Nikos Tagaras stated on Wednesday that, taking into account the considerable hike in the tax-free threshold in parental concessions the prime minister announced on January 11 in Thessaloniki, leading to a huge volume of property transactions, and the new taxable rates of properties to apply as of January, the validity of civil engineers’ documents is extended until December 31, 2021.