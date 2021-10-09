new-railway-projects-worth-billions-of-euros-get-on-track

The activation of new-generation railway projects and a series of fresh public-private partnership (PPP) works totaling more than 5 billion euros will further enrich the list of major infrastructure projects up for grabs.

Within this month new railway projects will be activated to the tune of some €3.3 billion euros, while on top of the PPPs worth €2.5-3 billion whose tenders are already under way, another €1.5 billion of new projects will be added by early 2022.

Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis told a recent conference that by the end of 2021 there will be 20 PPP tenders unfolding, totaling €5 billion.