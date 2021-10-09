ECONOMY ECONOMY

New railway projects worth billions of euros get on track

new-railway-projects-worth-billions-of-euros-get-on-track

The activation of new-generation railway projects and a series of fresh public-private partnership (PPP) works totaling more than 5 billion euros will further enrich the list of major infrastructure projects up for grabs.

Within this month new railway projects will be activated to the tune of some €3.3 billion euros, while on top of the PPPs worth €2.5-3 billion whose tenders are already under way, another €1.5 billion of new projects will be added by early 2022.

Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis told a recent conference that by the end of 2021 there will be 20 PPP tenders unfolding, totaling €5 billion.

Economy
READ MORE
greek-ceos-more-optimistic-about-post-pandemic-economy
ECONOMY

Greek CEOs more optimistic about post-pandemic economy

industry-and-exports-are-thriving
ECONOMY

Industry and exports are thriving

rebound-in-capital-inflows-from-other-countries-in-local-realty
ECONOMY

Rebound in capital inflows from other countries in local realty

stournaras-were-it-not-for-the-pandemic-greece-would-enjoy-investment-grade
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Were it not for the pandemic, Greece would enjoy investment grade

[Yannis Dimitropoulos/Intime News]
ECONOMY

Government increases energy subsidies for households

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) responds to a question during a conversation at the Athens Democracy Forum on September 30. The premier appeared confident that Greece will maintain robust growth rates over the coming decade. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office/InTime News]
ANALYSIS

The limits of optimism