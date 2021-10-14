A European response

The toolkit presented by the European Commission for dealing with the hikes in energy costs includes some of the better proposals submitted by member-states.

It is not enough, however, to avert the energy crisis, which according to every assessment will be more acute and more drawn out than what had been initially predicted.

No European Union member-state can defend itself against this crisis on its own. The response cannot be anything but European-wide. That said, it must also be unburdened of the usual European lack of urgency.