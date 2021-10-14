digital-labor-card-to-come-into-effect-as-of-2022

Key actions such as the introduction of the electronic labor card and the digital upgrading of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) form part of the Labor Ministry’s action plan to be financed with 2.6 billion euros from the “Greece 2.0” recovery plan. It also includes innovative interventions such as the personal assistant initiative for people with corporations, and the creation of mini-nurseries within large enterprises.

These are actions expected to start taking shape within 2021 and be completed by 2025. Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said at the presentation of the action plan that it addresses 3.9 million insured workers and 2.5 million pensioners. The actions have been designed in such a way as to complement those of the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-27 (ESPA) for social policy, so that a total of €5 billion is invested.

The main focus of this action plan is on the digital labor card, which when in full swing will allow every worker to monitor their working hours and how they are declared and paid by their employer.

At first there will be a new application in the Ergani hirings database that will operate as a forerunner of the digital card. The Ergani web app will allow workers access to the data their employers declare about them. There will also be a tender for the pilot introduction of the card to begin in the first half of 2022 in certain major sectors of the economy, followed by its gradual expansion to the entire labor market. The budget of the project is €8 million and more than 2 million salary workers stand to benefit from it.

Other digital projects totaling €77 million will change the daily routine of workers and pensioners. That will include the Single Information System of the Labor Market and the digitization of the EFKA archives with the installation of a new integrated IT system that will accelerate the issue of new pensions.

Another part of the plan concerns actions worth over €1 billion for training and promoting equal opportunities.