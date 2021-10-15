ECONOMY

Veremis takes part in SoftOne acquisition

veremis-takes-part-in-softone-acquisition

Upstream co-founder and executive chairman Marco Veremis forms part of a consortium that has acquired 45% of the share capital of Greek company SoftOne, which creates business software solutions.

Alongside Veremis is an international investment group under British businessman Frank Cohen.

The new stakeholders of SoftOne will also be executive board members.

SoftOne forms part of the Olympia Group, which controls over 33% of it and will retain its stake as it is, just like SoftOne Executive Chairman Antonis Kyriazis.

Technology Business
[InTime News]
