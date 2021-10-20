ATHEX: Index tops 900 points in fine form

It may have taken the Greek bourse benchmark about five weeks to clear the 900-point bar, but it did so on Wednesday in style, jumping more than 1% in a quite convincing fashion while turnover was mighty close to 100 million euros. The advance was across the board, with National Bank and PPC among those benefiting the most.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 908.13 points – its highest level since September 17 – adding 1.02% to Tuesday’s 898.96 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.07% to end at 2,199.35 points.

The banks index grew 1.45%, as National earned 3.41%, Piraeus collected 2.47%, Alpha improved 1.01% and Eurobank edged up 0.29%.

Hellenic Exchanges advanced 3.08%, EYDAP augmented 2.41%, Jumbo rose 2.28%, ADMIE Holdings grabbed 2.20% and PPC climbed 2.15%, while OTE telecom parted with 0.65%.

In total 80 stocks secured gains, 28 endured losses and 17 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €98.1 million, up from Tuesday’s €51.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.26% to close at 65.56 points.