ATHEX: More ups and downs on the local bourse

The roller coaster of a week for the Greek bourse continued on Wednesday, with Tuesday’s growth in prices followed by another decline, as the benchmark kept dropping until it closed at the day’s low. Ellaktor was once again the key player, as it followed up its 16.54% ascent on Tuesday with a 10.32% dive on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.11 points, shedding 0.73% from Tuesday’s 890.61 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.91% to end at 2,135.63 points.

The banks index dropped 1.65%, with National parting with 2.73%, Alpha falling 2.26%, Eurobank sliding 0.77% and Piraeus slipping 0.35%.

Besides Ellaktor, there were notable declines for the stocks of Jumbo (down 3.15%), Aegean Air (2.50%) and OTE telecom (1.16%).

ElvalHalcor and Hellenic Exchanges headed the other way, advancing 1.50% and 1.37% respectively.

In total 51 stocks recorded gains, 49 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €49.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to close at 66.33 points.