ATHEX: Ellaktor and Coca-Cola boost index

Athinon Avenue came off a losing start to the week to record some significant gains for a handful of blue chips, mainly Coca-Cola HBC and Ellaktor, and a respectable advance for the benchmark, though trading volume remained at unsatisfactory levels on Tuesday. Stocks were overall split down the middle between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 890.61 points, adding 0.74% to Monday’s 884.05 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.75% to end at 2,155.16 points.

The banks index edged 0.27% higher, thanks to Eurobank rising 1.37% and National climbing 0.31%. Alpha conceded 0.63% and Piraeus eased 0.07%.

Ellaktor soared 16.54% on some late buying by a pair of its existing main stakeholders, and CCHBC – the stock with the highest capitalization – improved 4.20%. Piraeus Port Authority augmented 2.26%.

In total 49 stocks enjoyed gains, another 49 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €34.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.12% to 66.69 points.