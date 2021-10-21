ATHEX: Minor loss for index after leap

The Greek bourse tested itself on Thursday against the 900-point mark, which it had cleared on Wednesday and, with some help from banks, it managed to stay above it despite the reaction to the previous days’ gains. Interest on Friday may focus on speculation about Standard & Poor’s verdict on Greece, but this will be issued well after the close at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 905.53 points, shedding 0.29% from Wednesday’s 908.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.31% to close at 2,192.46 points.

The banks index expanded 0.25%, as National climbed 0.75%, Eurobank augmented 0.40% and Piraeus edged up 0.20%, though Alpha conceded 0.17%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo fell 2.15% on its forecast of a negative 2022 too, ElvalHalcor parted with 1.49% and Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.17%.

In total 44 stocks registered gains, 58 reported losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €98.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 65.29 points.