ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor loss for index after leap

athex-minor-loss-for-index-after-leap

The Greek bourse tested itself on Thursday against the 900-point mark, which it had cleared on Wednesday and, with some help from banks, it managed to stay above it despite the reaction to the previous days’ gains. Interest on Friday may focus on speculation about Standard & Poor’s verdict on Greece, but this will be issued well after the close at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 905.53 points, shedding 0.29% from Wednesday’s 908.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.31% to close at 2,192.46 points.

The banks index expanded 0.25%, as National climbed 0.75%, Eurobank augmented 0.40% and Piraeus edged up 0.20%, though Alpha conceded 0.17%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo fell 2.15% on its forecast of a negative 2022 too, ElvalHalcor parted with 1.49% and Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.17%.

In total 44 stocks registered gains, 58 reported losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €98.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 65.29 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-index-tops-900-points-in-fine-form
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index tops 900 points in fine form

athex-benchmark-advances-to-899-points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark advances to 899 points

athex-stock-index-starts-week-with-a-drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index starts week with a drop

athex-benchmark-closes-on-a-4-week-high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes on a 4-week high

athex-moderate-rise-on-quiet-day-of-trade
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise on quiet day of trade

athex-more-ups-and-downs-on-the-local-bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: More ups and downs on the local bourse