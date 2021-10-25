ATHEX: Technical issues affect stock session

With Standard & Poor’s keeping mum about the Greek economy on Friday and the bourse session lasting just over an hour and a half on Monday due to technical issues, traders would be forgiven for being indifferent toward stock buys at the start of a week that will be shorter anyway due to the national holiday on Thursday. The bulk of the day’s action concerned prearranged packages for Eurobank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 901.15 points, shedding 0.43% from Friday’s 905.05 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.67% to end at 2,177.63 points.

The banks index also declined 0.67%, with Alpha parting with 1.41% and Eurobank giving up 0.59%. National and Piraeus stayed put.

Gaming company OPAP shrank 3.03% and Public Power Corporation was down 2%, as Titan Cement advanced 1.06% and ADMIE Holdings earned 0.97%.

In total 39 stocks enjoyed gains, 47 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 57.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €60.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.30% to close at 65.59 points.