ECONOMY PROPERTY

House prices grow steadily, while salaries stay put

house-prices-grow-steadily-while-salaries-stay-put

Residential property prices will continue to rise steadily in the next few years, although the excesses of the past will be avoided, according to the real estate professionals who addressed the Prodexpo conference in Athens on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Athens Properties head Kyriakos Xydis said, “Price growth will continue at single-digit rates for the next five to seven years.”

Geoaxis chief executive Giannis Xylas pointed out that major changes are coming in house selection and construction, “as house prices are growing much faster than salaries: In the last 20 years the basic salary has stayed put while apartment prices jumped 57%.”

Property
READ MORE
new-enfia-ready-by-year-end
PROPERTY TAXATION

New ENFIA ready by year-end

southern-attica-rental-rates-soar-as-property-snapped-up
REAL ESTATE

Southern Attica rental rates soar as property snapped up

enfia-dues-of-800-mln-euros-by-october-29
TAXATION

ENFIA dues of 800 mln euros by October 29

four-bidders-for-resort-at-former-us-base-on-crete
ECONOMY

Four bidders for resort at former US base on Crete

luxury-property-demand-returns
REAL ESTATE

Luxury property demand returns

major-hike-in-residential-rates
PROPERTY

Major hike in residential rates