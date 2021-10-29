ATHEX: Price worries cost bourse 900-pt mark

Concerns about the increase in prices without the European Central Bank intervening, and about rising sovereign bond yields, rendered the last bourse session of the month at Athinon Avenue a loss-making one, with the benchmark dropping below the 900-point mark on Friday. However, October was overall a month of gains, amounting to 3.78% for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.06 points, shedding 0.94% from Wednesday’s 906.57 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 0.77%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.05% to end at 2,171.20 points and the banks index declined 0.81%.

Hellenic Petroleum parted with 2.61%, Lamda Development (which accounted for 30% of the day’s volume) shrank 2.41%, OPAP gaming company fell 2.39%, Viohalco lost 2.23% and Jumbo dropped 2.21%, while Mytilineos advanced 1.03%.

In total 29 stocks posted gains, 70 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 102.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €50 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.82% to close at 65.08 points.