ATHEX: Bourse index reconquers 900 points

The Athens stock market rebounded on Monday after Friday’s decline, with the benchmark recapturing the 900-point level, albeit well below the day’s high and with a decline in turnover. This is partly explained by the huge interest generated by Public Power Corporation’s share offering, which begins on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 905.16 points, adding 0.79% to Friday’s 898.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.77% to end at 2,187.87 points.

The banks index outperformed, advancing 1.47%, on Eurobank jumping 2.94%, Alpha grabbing 1.05% and National fetching 0.74%. Piraeus Bank stayed put.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development augmented 3.03%, GEK Terna grew 2.38%, Coca-Cola HBC improved 2.22%, Hellenic Petroleum rose 1.85% and Viohalco earned 1.71% while Jumbo shrank 1.71% and PPC conceded 1.39%.

In total 62 stocks reported gains, 39 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €102.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.78% to 65.59 points.