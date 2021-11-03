jet2-to-increase-seat-availability-to-greece-by-600-000-in-2022

Jet2 will reach a maximum of 270 flights per week from Britain to Greece next summer, reaching 15 Greek airports from 10 British cities, according to an agreement signed on Tuesday at the World Travel Market fair in London.

The deal, sealed by the Jet2.com group of companies and Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on the sidelines of the annual tourism show, provides for an increase in available air passenger seats to Greek destinations by 600,000.

As per the agreement, Jet2 will allocate 1.44 million passenger seats to Greece.

Two weekly flights to Athens from Manchester and Birmingham are also being added as of April 15.