russians-fly-to-cyprus-to-escape-quarantine

Facing the toughest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic, many Russians have decided that now is an ideal time to fly off for a foreign beach holiday instead of hunkering down at home.

“Don’t quarantine, but holiday on the beach!” travel company Orange Sun Tour proclaims on its website osttour.ru, which offers breaks in Cyprus, Egypt, Cuba and other destinations.

Travel agent Polina Bondarenko said prices had shot up for trips to all available destinations.

“People are leaving in connection with this lockdown,” she told Reuters, saying about 70% of travelers were vaccinated – well above the national level of just over one-third. [Reuters]