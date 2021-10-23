ECONOMY

Cyclades and Dodecanese continue to drive tourism

cyclades-and-dodecanese-continue-to-drive-tourism

The southern Aegean islands hold the strongest attraction for tourists in Greece, with October set to exceed arrivals figures even of the pre-pandemic period, in October 2019.

Until mid-October the airports on Rhodes and Kos had an annual rise of more than 80%, Mykonos increased 64%, while Santorini had in the month’s first 17 days as many visitors as throughout October 2019.

In the October 1-17 period the Region of the Southern Aegean received an estimated 300,000 tourists, while in the entire month of October 2019 it had 357,608 international visitors.

