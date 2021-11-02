ATHEX: Benchmark posts minor decline

Non-bank blue chips offset the gains recorded by lenders and Lamda Development at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, to see the stock market benchmark slip slightly, as losers clearly outnumbered winners overall.

With all eyes on the PPC share capital increase, the main index saw little action during the day, without any major ebbs and flows.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 904.47 points, shedding 0.08% from Monday’s 905.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.11% to end at 2,185.57 points.

The banks index expanded 0.24%, with Eurobank rising 1.35% and National earning 0.33%, while Alpha dropped 0.81% and Piraeus eased 0.07%. Mytilineos conceded 2.04%, Ellaktor lost 1.96% and EYDAP parted with 1.83%, as Lamda improved 1.85%. Public Power Corporation earned 0.32%, thanks to the positive news from the capital increase process.

In total 37 stocks recorded gains, 68 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €55.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.12% to 65.67 points.