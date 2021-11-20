fuel-prices-will-likely-take-some-cars-off-the-road

Finance Ministry officials expect thousands of car owners to stop driving next year, given the considerable increase in the price of fuel.

They consider it highly likely that many will also chose the option of paying their road tax by the month rather than by the year, an option that will probably become available as of next March.

As a result a number of drivers will pay only part of the annual tax imposed on vehicle owners.

The road tax notices for the whole of 2022 will be uploaded on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue and will not have any changes compared to the 2021 tax.