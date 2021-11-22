ECONOMY SHIPPING

Record investment by Greek shipowners

record-investment-by-greek-shipowners

The annual investment by Greek-owned shipping companies has already risen to the highest point in the last few decades, both in newbuilds and in second-hand vessels, amounting so far this year to at least $13 billion. By year-end this is expected to reach $14 billion and 450 ships.

VesselsValue data show that up to end-October Greek shipowners had placed orders for 99 vessels with an estimated value of $6.3 billion.

According to Allied Shipbroking, Greek shippers have also acquired 330 used vessels, investing $6.51 billion.

Most used ones are dry bulkers, followed by tankers, while tankers and containerships dominate the new orders.

Shipping
READ MORE
olp-donates-facilities-to-hellenic-coast-guard
ECONOMY

OLP donates facilities to Hellenic Coast Guard

un-targets-get-ever-more-challenging-for-shipping
SHIPPING

UN targets get ever more challenging for shipping

[AMNA]
YU ZENGGANG

Turning Piraeus into a logistics powerhouse

greener-shipping-summit-opens-tuesday
ECONOMY

Greener shipping summit opens Tuesday

piraeus-container-port-workers-call-off-strike-after-deal-with-cosco
ECONOMY

Piraeus container port workers call off strike after deal with Cosco

shipping-sector-meets-innovation
TECHNOLOGY

Shipping sector meets innovation