ECONOMY

Tourism arrivals in Greece more than double in October

tourism-arrivals-in-greece-more-than-double-in-october
The Greek economy has weaknesses that other European countries don’t, says the writer. [EPA]

International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday.

Arrivals more than doubled in that month to 1,683,723, from 741,932 a year earlier, when Covid restrictions hurt international travel.

Greece, where about a fifth of economic output comes from tourism, suffered its most severe air traffic slump on record in 2020, with arrivals down 75% from the previous year.

With vaccination and testing for Covid-19 widely available, the country opened its borders to foreign travelers in May, hoping for a 50% rise from the pre-crisis levels seen in 2019, when the country welcomed a record of more than 30 million tourists.

Overall traffic at Greek airports was up 69% for the 10 months to October at around 32 million passengers, but it was still down 45.7% versus the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the data showed. [Reuters]

Tourism Travel
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Greek mountain destinations aching for bookings

[AP]
ECONOMY

International arrivals in Greece keep rising in October

kikilias-tourism-directly-related-to-health
ECONOMY

Kikilias: Tourism directly related to health

Voidomatis River flows under the Aristi stone bridge in Epirus, western Greece. [Clairy Moustafellou]
ECONOMY

Greece open year round to receive tourists, minister says

[Donousa island, Cyclades/Olga Harami]
ECONOMY

Greek islands win Wanderlust gold award as most desirable destination

easyjet-announces-big-increase-in-available-seats-for-greece
ECONOMY

EasyJet announces big increase in available seats for Greece