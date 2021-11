EasyJet airline announced on Wednesday a 500,000 increase in the available seats for Greece in 2022, in comparison with 2019.

The agreement reached in London with Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias provides that the company will increase its seats to Greece to 1.6 million from 1.1 million in 2019, while the company indicated its desire to operate a base at either Iraklio or Corfu airports from 2023.