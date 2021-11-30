textile-and-apparel-see-exports-soar

The restarting of the economy within and outside Greece combined with the problems in the international supply chain, especially in terms of raw materials and final products from China and the broader region of Southeast Asia, continues to benefit the sectors of Greek textiles and apparel.

According to figures from the Hellenic Textile and Apparel Association, the overall exports of the sector posted a considerable increase of 23.7% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, reaching up to 1.4 billion euros, against €1.1 billion in the same period last year.

Apparel exports posted 19.2% growth within a year, reaching almost €700 million, from €582 million a year earlier. That performance is not far off pre-pandemic levels, as in January-September 2019 apparel exports had reached €720 million.

Textile exports registered growth of 12.8%, coming to €330 million and matching that of 2019. The increase achieved by cotton exports was even greater, soaring 47% compared to last year and reaching €360 million. That is significantly higher than the €315 million registered in January-September 2019.