Minister: Greece has earned the trust of travelers

“Travelers trust Greece as a safe destination,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday in an interview with Alpha Radio.

He added that advance bookings in October for the summer of 2022 were 30% higher than advance bookings in October 2018 for the summer of 2019.

Cruises showed a significant increase, he added, which exceeded 200% in northern Greece and Thessaloniki.

“All this fills us with responsibility and obligations, because we feel that the summer this year will start in spring. So, from March we must all be ready, with organized beaches, with high-quality services provided at our hotels and accommodation. We also cooperate with the trade associations, as trade is directly related to tourism and tourist destinations have increased commercial activity,” the minister noted.

Asked about revenues from tourism in 2021, he stated: “Initial forecasts were for 5-6 billion euros in 2021 and, following the very good months we had even after the summer, it exceeded €10 billion and will increase further. We will have a better view of the situation when we calculate the last quarter of the year.”