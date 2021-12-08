ECONOMY ECONOMY

Lindner praises Greek government's reform policy

News of Christian Lindner’s appointment as the new finance minister in Germany originally worried Athens, given his past statements in favor of tight fiscal policy.

However, on Tuesday, the head of the Free Democrats offered a very friendly statement to the Greek government, unexpectedly stating that Germany ought to take a leaf out of the Mitsotakis administration’s reform policy book, which he dubbed “impressive.”

Lindner’s statements, along with the positive atmosphere at Tuesday’s Eurogroup meeting, strengthened optimism in Athens about the upcoming negotiations on the future demands regarding the Greek economy.

