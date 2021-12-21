Air travel last month at over 55% of November 2019

Travel traffic rose by 344.25% in November, compared to November 2020, and arrivals from abroad increased by a whopping 524.7% in the same month compared to last November, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

The number of flights in November 2021 rose 110.6% compared to the same month in 2020, it also said.

Data from all Greek airports for 11 months in 2021 show a rise of 75.3% in activity, compared to the same time in 2020, while travel traffic in November dropped by 44.8% compared to the same time in November 2019, when there were no restrictions on flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, the authority said. That means traffic reached 55.2% of the same month in 2019.