cenergy-to-open-us-plant

Cenergy, a subsidiary of Viohalco, is close to becoming the second large Greek company to open a factory in the US, after Titan Cement, following recent developments regarding Hellenic Cables: This concerns the creation of a plant for the production of underwater cables, for the interconnection of Cenergy wind turbines in the US.

Cenergy, the parent company of Hellenic Cables, announced that the state of Maryland has conceded the project for the development of a wind farm in that state to Danish multinational Orsted.

Cenergy and Orsted will specify the terms of cooperation between them for the creation of an “inter-array cables” factory, within the first quarter of 2022, as building a plant is one of Orsted’s contractual obligations in its agreement with the state of Maryland and its investment is, according to market estimates, going to exceed 100 million euros.

The production of cables at the plant is expected to feed other major energy projects in the rapidly growing market of renewable sources in the US, improving penetration conditions for the Greek group.