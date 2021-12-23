Road tolls to rise across the country, but not on Attiki Odos

Tolls around the country are about to rise by between 5 and 20 cents for private cars, with equivalent hikes for other types of vehicles too, as of January 1, highway operators have announced.

Cars traveling across the Rio-Antirrio Bridge in western Greece will pay 13.70 euros, from €13.50 today.

While the toll increases concern almost all major highways in Greece, pictured Attiki Odos (i.e. the Attica ring road) has stuck to its policy of not raising its rates, as it has done in recent years. The company managing the road is also suffering from the lack of e-PASS gadgets, as its orders from the sole supplier have been delayed because of the microchip shortage.