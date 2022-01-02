new-tax-landscape-in-january

The implementation of a series of tax breaks and measures in 2022 is set to offer significant support to domestic consumption and the labor market from the very start of the new year.

The suspension of the solidarity levy, the continuation of reduced social security contribution rates, and the reduction of corporate tax rates and deposits will play a key role in forming the tax landscape of next year in favor of households and corporations. On the property tax front, the new official zone rates will come into force, raising various taxes and levies, while the new property tax will be reduced for most owners.