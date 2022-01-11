Kikilias: Positive signs for the new tourism season

“The signs for the new year make us optimistic about the prospects of tourism amidst the unstable climate caused by the Omicron variant,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Sunday.

Referring to the next moves to support the “locomotive of the Greek economy,” the minister noted that “we want more and better tourism, throughout the country, and not just in the traditionally popular destinations.”

Kikilias underscored that the new strategy for tourism is being created together with traditional and dynamic segments of the market and society, “from hoteliers and tourism professionals to restaurant owners and the commercial sphere of the country and of course their employees.”

“All those who upgrade the tourism product and at the same time benefit indirectly or directly from it. They are the people who must be supported so that together we can send a strong message of further development of tourism, which we always want to return to the average Greek family,” Kikilias pointed out.