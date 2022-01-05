cnn-lists-glyfada-resort-among-best-hotels-to-book-in-2022

CNN is betting on 2022 being a better year for tourism, presenting a list of the 22 best new hotels that recently opened their doors – or are about to. Among them is the One&Only Aesthesis, set to welcome its first guests in Glyfada, on the Athenian Riviera, in June.

“The One&Only Aesthesis gives travelers the best of both worlds: it’s located a short distance from bustling Athens and iconic sites such as the Acropolis while offering the relaxation and tranquility of a beachfront getaway. In fact, being tucked away inside 14 acres of lush coastal forest, the resort feels like it’s on its own private island. Its 127 guest rooms pay homage to mid-century design with high ceilings, woven leather and muted tones, and each boasts show-stopping vistas over the Aegean Sea,” their motivation reads, echoing the hotel website.

According to the website, the plans for the One&Only Aesthesis also includes two restaurants serving Greek food, cooked with sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, and a spa, with treatments taking inspiration from the surrounding natural environment (and likely the healing properties of nearby Lake Vouliagmeni).

This article first appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.