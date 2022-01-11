ECONOMY BUSINESS

French giant Carrefour on its way back to Greece

french-giant-carrefour-on-its-way-back-to-greece

Ten years after its departure from Greece, in the early days of the debt crisis, French supermarket giant Carrefour is returning to the country, this time with a different partner and targeting small retailing through cooperation with local chains.

Sources say the penetration of the Greek market will begin before the summer of 2022, in a project run by Vassilis Stasinoulias, the chief executive of Carrefour-Marinopoulos in 2008-11.

This time the French group’s local partner will be Retail & More, a subsidiary of Nikos Vardinoyiannis’ AVE group, which will have the right to create stores under a new name and offer Carrefour products exclusively.

Retail Business
READ MORE
e-commerce-growing-in-greece
ECONOMY

E-commerce growing in Greece

pepco-to-open-stores-in-greece
BUSINESS

Pepco to open stores in Greece

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen

wolt-in-supermarket-deliveries
ECONOMY

Wolt in supermarket deliveries

jumbo-reports-19-8-jump-in-sales-compared-to-2019
ECONOMY

Jumbo reports 19.8% jump in sales compared to 2019

attiki-odos-takes-measures-in-response-to-e-pass-shortage
BUSINESS

Attiki Odos takes measures in response to e-pass shortage