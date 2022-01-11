french-giant-carrefour-on-its-way-back-to-greece

Ten years after its departure from Greece, in the early days of the debt crisis, French supermarket giant Carrefour is returning to the country, this time with a different partner and targeting small retailing through cooperation with local chains.

Sources say the penetration of the Greek market will begin before the summer of 2022, in a project run by Vassilis Stasinoulias, the chief executive of Carrefour-Marinopoulos in 2008-11.

This time the French group’s local partner will be Retail & More, a subsidiary of Nikos Vardinoyiannis’ AVE group, which will have the right to create stores under a new name and offer Carrefour products exclusively.