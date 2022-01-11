French giant Carrefour on its way back to Greece
Ten years after its departure from Greece, in the early days of the debt crisis, French supermarket giant Carrefour is returning to the country, this time with a different partner and targeting small retailing through cooperation with local chains.
Sources say the penetration of the Greek market will begin before the summer of 2022, in a project run by Vassilis Stasinoulias, the chief executive of Carrefour-Marinopoulos in 2008-11.
This time the French group’s local partner will be Retail & More, a subsidiary of Nikos Vardinoyiannis’ AVE group, which will have the right to create stores under a new name and offer Carrefour products exclusively.