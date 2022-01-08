Jumbo reports 19.8% jump in sales compared to 2019

Athens-listed toy and homeware retailer Jumbo Group on Friday reported a 19.87% increase in its 2021 turnover and said last year’s sales were around 2% lower compared with 2019 levels.

The company said sales soared 95% in December 2021 against December 2020. Parent company sales were up 32% in Greece, while in Cyprus they were up 15% in December and by 12% in the year compared with 2020.

In Bulgaria, sales edged up 0.9% in December and by 0.5% in 2021. In Romania, they increased 9.8% in December and by around 7% in 2021.

Jumbo Group has already distributed a 0.77 euro-per-share dividend to shareholders and plans another worth €0.385/share.