Minister: Huge interest in Attica tourism

“Athens and the Attica region have huge potential for sustainable tourism development,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said late on Monday in an interview on Action24 TV.

“The connection with the culture, with our museums, but mainly the investments that are made in hotel units… the investment at Elliniko, the investment in Asteria Glyfadas, all the investments that are made and the upgrades of our units, show that there is huge interest. The major tour operators worldwide and in Europe are targeting Athens and Attica. The average stay in a hotel in Athens has climbed from from 1.2 days to 2.6 days and that is why the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek government are promoting city breaks, making an exclusive campaign and giving the opportunity to more travelers to come here in off-season periods, not just during the peak months.”

Referring to 2022, Kikilias stated that Greece is taking credit for the great effort it has made in previous years.

