greek-mountain-resorts-calling-for-support

Average occupancy rates during the winter season will be around 12%, despite a 100% occupancy rate achieved for a few days during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the mountain destination hoteliers’ union said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The hoteliers said that the success story of winter tourism was limited to three or four regions in the country and called for an immediate state intervention to ensure their survival.

Occupancy rates at mountain destination hotels ranged from 15% to 55% during the holiday period. In Drama, hotels reported occupancy rates of 35%, down from 85% in the same period in 2019.

In Imathia, which has two ski resorts, the occupancy rate was 34%, down from 95% in 2019. In Kalavryta, the occupancy rate was 25% after January 8, 2022, down from 55% during the holiday season and 100% in 2019.

In Western Macedonia, the occupancy rate was 35% during the holiday season, down from 85% in 2019, and in Korinthia the occupancy rate was 55%, down from 95% in 2019.