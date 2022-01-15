ECONOMY

OTE to accelerate optical fiber services rollout

ote-to-accelerate-optical-fiber-services-rollout

OTE Group will bring high-speed optical fiber (FTTH) services to 3 million households and businesses by 2027, raising its overall investment plan to more than 3 billion euros, stated Dominique Leroy, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, responsible for the Board Area Europe, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“Through our strategic plan to accelerate FTTH rollout by OTE, we firmly support the vision for Greece’s digital transformation. It’s a complex project of enormous importance for the country,” she said, adding that “we pass a vote of confidence in its growth prospects.”

Technology
READ MORE
e-commerce-growing-in-greece
ECONOMY

E-commerce growing in Greece

latsco-family-office-participates-in-phaistos-investment-fund
ECONOMY

Latsco family office participates in Phaistos Investment Fund

digitalization-forum-to-be-held-monday
ECONOMY

Digitalization forum to be held Monday

new-online-tools-for-taxman
TAXATION

New online tools for taxman

greece-a-growing-technology-hub-for-entrepreneurs
DENIS TERRIEN

Greece ‘a growing technology hub for entrepreneurs’

digital-transition-aiding-growth-reducing-inequalities
ECONOMY

Digital transition aiding growth, reducing inequalities