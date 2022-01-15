ote-to-accelerate-optical-fiber-services-rollout

OTE Group will bring high-speed optical fiber (FTTH) services to 3 million households and businesses by 2027, raising its overall investment plan to more than 3 billion euros, stated Dominique Leroy, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, responsible for the Board Area Europe, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“Through our strategic plan to accelerate FTTH rollout by OTE, we firmly support the vision for Greece’s digital transformation. It’s a complex project of enormous importance for the country,” she said, adding that “we pass a vote of confidence in its growth prospects.”