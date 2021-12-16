ECONOMY

Digital transition aiding growth, reducing inequalities

digital-transition-aiding-growth-reducing-inequalities

“Digital transition is a strategy that has an economic footprint. It helps productivity, it reduces the administrative burdens that affect the GDP,” Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Parliament in Athens on Wednesday during a discussion on the 2022 state budget.

He underlined that the digital transition is also a social and popular policy.

“It is a mechanism for reducing inequalities and providing access to the state,” the minister stressed, adding, “The great acceleration that is taking place with the new technologies will lead to great changes, and that is why we must not waste time.”

Technology
READ MORE
ote-to-invest-over-3-bln-euros
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

OTE to invest over 3 bln euros

big-brother-for-greek-vehicles
INTERCONNECTION

Big Brother for Greek vehicles

deputy-ministers-heading-on-mission-to-us
ECONOMY

Deputy ministers heading on mission to US

digital-skills-for-civil-servants
ECONOMY

Digital skills for civil servants

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Emerging tech firms gather for Athens forum

visual-radar-for-pollution-forest-fires
BUSINESS

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires