Digital transition aiding growth, reducing inequalities

“Digital transition is a strategy that has an economic footprint. It helps productivity, it reduces the administrative burdens that affect the GDP,” Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Parliament in Athens on Wednesday during a discussion on the 2022 state budget.

He underlined that the digital transition is also a social and popular policy.

“It is a mechanism for reducing inequalities and providing access to the state,” the minister stressed, adding, “The great acceleration that is taking place with the new technologies will lead to great changes, and that is why we must not waste time.”