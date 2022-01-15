hellenic-cables-completes-virginia-project

Hellenic Cables, a member of Cenergy Holdings, on Thursday announced the completion of a contract with Dominion Energy for the supply of inter-array cables for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

The project will produce around 2.6 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind parks in the US state of Virginia.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for the design, supply and storage of around 50 kilometers of underwater inter-array cables of 66 kilovolts with XLPE insulation, linking wind turbines with the offshore substation.