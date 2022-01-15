ECONOMY

Hellenic Cables completes Virginia project

hellenic-cables-completes-virginia-project

Hellenic Cables, a member of Cenergy Holdings, on Thursday announced the completion of a contract with Dominion Energy for the supply of inter-array cables for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

The project will produce around 2.6 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind parks in the US state of Virginia.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for the design, supply and storage of around 50 kilometers of underwater inter-array cables of 66 kilovolts with XLPE insulation, linking wind turbines with the offshore substation.

Business
READ MORE
omicron-forces-airlines-to-trim-flights
TRANSPORT

Omicron forces airlines to trim flights

w-costa-navarino-to-open-this-summer
TOURISM

W Costa Navarino to open this summer

german-greek-cooperation-agreements-signed
ECONOMY

German-Greek cooperation agreements signed

hig-capital-controls-11-hotels
BUSINESS

HIG Capital controls 11 hotels

motor-oil-launches-multi-buoy-mooring-for-tankers-at-agioi-theodoroi
SHIPPING

Motor Oil launches multi-buoy mooring for tankers at Agioi Theodoroi

heracles-group-acquires-halyps-business-segments
ECONOMY

Heracles Group acquires Halyps business segments