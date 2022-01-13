heracles-group-acquires-halyps-business-segments

The Heracles Group on Wednesday announced its successful acquisition of Halyps Building Materials SA’s aggregate and concrete businesses segments.

In the aggregates business segment, the investment will expand the geographical footprint of the group and strengthen its competitiveness in the dynamically growing Attica market.

It will be able to offer a broader portfolio of aggregate products for the production of concrete, asphalt concrete, cement, lime mortar and road pavements, thus providing comprehensive customer support in infrastructure projects.

In the concrete business segment, consistently pursuing its green strategy, Heracles Group intends to immediately start offering ECOPact, a new low-carbon series of concrete, via the new plants. Thus, the group reaffirmed its commitment to leading the transition to lower-carbon construction.

The addition of Halyps employees, who will join the Heracles Group without any changes in their employment rights and status, will reinforce its human resources, which constitute a key competitiveness and value creation driver at the group.