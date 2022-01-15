state-website-on-research-and-innovation-projects

The General Secretariat of Research and Innovation said on Thursday it has set up a new web page at gsri.gov.gr, as part of user-friendlier services to the public and researchers.

Academics, businesspeople, researchers and anyone interested can use it and follow links to research institutions and agencies in Greece, as well as to international organizations and EU research projects the secretariat is collaborating on.

Designed by the Dimokritos research center with the secretariat, the new page “responds to contemporary needs and demands both by the secretariat staff and its visitors, who request immediate and comprehensive information about its actions and operations,” General Secretary for Research and Innovation Athanasios Kyriazis said.

The secretariat’s earlier version will remain active and can be visited via the new one.

The secretariat is part of the Ministry of Development and Investments.