ATHEX: Credit stocks push bourse index higher

Credit sector stocks played the leading role in Thursday’s bourse session which had a happy ending in that it saw the benchmark close at a new seven-year high – and trading volume post a notable increase. On the other hand, utilities came under pressure and mid-caps closed in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 957.60 points, adding 0.63% to Wednesday’s 951.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.77%, closing at 2,313.88 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.28%.

The banks index grew 1.89%, on Piraeus jumping 3.22%, Alpha grabbing 3.19% and National climbing 1.92%, while Eurobank stayed put.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor earned 2.20%, Lamda Development improved 1.72% and Jumbo augmented 1.18%, as ElvalHalcor parted with 1.93% and EYDAP gave up 1.61%.

In total 54 stocks enjoyed gains, 50 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €63 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.85% to close at 69.73 points.