ATHEX: Sting in the tail for most blue chips

The Greek stock market tried to react on Tuesday after two sessions which saw significant losses for most stocks, but the early gains were later wiped out and the benchmark had to settle for minor losses in the end. Always vulnerable to external pressures, most local blue chips did not follow banks and mid-caps on their way up, though the gainers outnumbered the losers by almost two to one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 913.36 points, shedding 0.16% from Monday’s 914.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.12%, ending at 2,203.34 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.72%.

The banks index advanced 1.02%, as National improved 2.20%, Alpha grew 1.60% and Eurobank edged up 0.25%, while Piraeus eased 0.28%.

Jumbo lost 3%, Terna Energy gave up 2.35%, Aegean Airlines parted with 1.89% and ADMIE Holdings fell 1.57%.

In total 65 stocks enjoyed gains, 35 observed losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €74.5 million, down from Monday’s €90.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.53% to 68.82 points.