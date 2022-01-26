ATHEX: Biggest rise in one day in over 11 months

The defrosted buying interest dominated proceedings on Wednesday at Athinon Avenue, with a session of healthy gains and an increase in turnover that brought the benchmark back above 930 points with its biggest one-day growth in almost a year. The predominance of buyers throughout the day points to robust demand that may last for the rest of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 932.96 points, adding 2.15% to Tuesday’s 913.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.45%, ending at 2,257.31 points.

The banks index rose 3.52%, as National jumped 5.91%, Piraeus grabbed 4.48%, Alpha grew 4.03% and Eurobank climbed 0.89%.

OPAP soared 5.36%, ElvalHalcor collected 2.63% and PPC augmented 2.54%, as Ellaktor dropped 2.85%.

In total 88 stocks posted gains, 21 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €89.2 million, up from Tuesday’s €74.5 million, while some market cash went to the auction of three-month T-bills that secured a negative interest rate of 0.43%.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.09% to 69.57 points.