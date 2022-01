Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker, announced on Monday it is opening a new office in Athens.

As part of SSY’s continued growth and expansion plans, the new office, based in Glyfada, is managed by SSY Dry Cargo broker Nicholas Vamvakaris and currently includes teams from the Dry Cargo division focusing on the Cape, Panamax, Handy and Supra markets.