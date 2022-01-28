ATHEX: Benchmark sheds almost 2% this week

The upward course of inflation, oil prices, bond yields and central bank interest rates remain the main factor affecting the trading mood in Europe, with the situation in Ukraine a close second. With no respite on any of those fronts, stocks at Athinon Avenue came under fresh pressure on Friday and finished the week in the red, while the benchmark ended near the day’s low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 924.42 points, shedding 1.09% from Thursday’s 934.58 points. On a weekly basis it shrank 1.91%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.16%, ending at 2,237.66 points.

The banks index conceded 0.53%, as Alpha gave up 1.16%, Piraeus eased 0.81% and Eurobank fell 0.63%, while National advanced 0.68%. Jumbo lost 3.13%, Hellenic Petroleum parted with 2.58%, Motor Oil dropped 2.34% and Aegean Airlines was down 2.04%, just as Terna Energy grew 1.89% and Sarantis earned 0.58%.

In total 25 stocks recorded gains, 74 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €88 million, up from Thursday’s €66 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.76% to 70.06 points.