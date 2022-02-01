oaed-skills-deal-with-microsoft

Microsoft Hellas and the state’s Manpower Organization (OAED) have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the development of digital skills.

This is in the context of the company’s “GR for Growth” initiative, aimed at upgrading the skills of the country’s human resources in cutting-edge technologies and efficiently tackling the digital gap with the labor market. With both being members of the National Coalition for Digital Skills and Employment, the two entities affirmed their intention to take joint action for the provision of free distance training to unemployed people.

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and OAED director Spyros Protopsaltis’ meeting with Microsoft’s chief executive for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, Theodosis Michalopoulos, and the company’s marketing and operations director, Christina Leimoni, heard that the digital skills which are already at the focus of OAED training programs for the jobless are a key component for jobs in high demand by enterprises.

OAED is therefore expanding its scope of joint action with innovation giants, having already reached deals with Google, Amazon Web Services and Cisco.